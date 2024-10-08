live-updates

Haryana Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: पोस्टल मतांची मोजणी प्रथम

Haryana Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE Vidhan Sabha Nivadnuk Nikal: जम्मू आणि काश्मिर व हरियानात आज विधानसभा निवडणुकीची मतमोजणी होणार आहे.
Haryana Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election Result 2024
Haryana Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election Result 2024Esakal

Haryana Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: पोस्टल मतांची मोजणी आधी प्रथम

हरियानात बादशाहपूर, गुरुग्राम आणि पतौडी विधानसभा जागांसाठी प्रत्येकी दोन मतमोजणी केंद्रे, तर उर्वरित ८७ मतदारसंघांसाठी प्रत्येकी एक मतमोजणी केंद्र स्थापन करण्यात आले आहे. मतमोजणी प्रक्रियेवर लक्ष ठेवण्यासाठी निवडणूक आयोगाकडून ९० मतमोजणी निरीक्षकांचीही नियुक्ती करण्यात आली आहे. पोस्टल मतपत्रिकांची प्रथम मोजणी केली जाईल, त्यानंतर 30 मिनिटांनंतर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक व्होटिंग मशीन (EVM) मतांची मोजणी केली जाईल.

Jammu And Kashmir Election Result Live: विजयासाठी उमेदवारांचे होम-हवन

जम्मू आणि काश्मिरमध्ये विधानसभा निवडणुकीची मतमोजणी सुरू होण्यापूर्वी राज्यातील अनेक बडे नेते पूजेत मग्न आहेत. भाजपचे रवींद्र रैना पहाटेपासून वियासाठी हवन-यज्ञ करत आहेत.

Haryana Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: हरियानातील 1031 उमेदवारांचे भवितव्याचा फैसला

हरियाणा विधानसभा निवडणुकीसाठी आज मतमोजणी होणार आहे. राज्यातील २.०३ कोटी मतदारांनी ५ ऑक्टोबर रोजी मतदान केले होते. 1031 उमेदवारांचे भवितव्य ईव्हीएममध्ये सील झाले असून, आज त्याचे निकाल येणार आहेत.

Haryana Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: नवीन सरकार कोणाचे येणार? हरियानातील उत्सुकता वाढली

हरियानातील ९० जागांवर मतदान संपल्यानंतर राज्यात नवीन सरकार कोणाचे येणार हे समजण्यासाठी आता उलटी गिनती सुरू झाली आहे. बहुतांश एक्झिट पोलने काँग्रेसला स्पष्ट बहुमत मिळण्याची शक्यता वर्तवली आहे. हरियाणात दहा वर्षांनंतर पुन्हा सत्तेत येण्याचे संकेत मिळाल्याने काँग्रेसमध्ये उत्साह असतानाच मुख्यमंत्रीपदाच्या शर्यतीबाबतही चुरस सुरू झाली आहे.

Haryana And Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: जम्मू-काश्मीर आणि हरियानामधील ९० विधानसभा मतदारसंघांसाठी मंगळवारी सकाळी मतमोजणी सुरू होणार आहे. २०१४ नंतर जम्मू आणि काश्मीरमधील पहिल्या विधानसभा निवडणुका तीन टप्प्यांत पार पडल्या आणि त्यात ६३.४५ टक्के मतदान झाले, जे २०१४ च्या विधानसभा निवडणुकीत नोंदवलेल्या ६५.५२ टक्क्यांपेक्षा कमी आहे.

