Haryana Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: पोस्टल मतांची मोजणी प्रथम

Haryana And Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: जम्मू-काश्मीर आणि हरियानामधील ९० विधानसभा मतदारसंघांसाठी मंगळवारी सकाळी मतमोजणी सुरू होणार आहे. २०१४ नंतर जम्मू आणि काश्मीरमधील पहिल्या विधानसभा निवडणुका तीन टप्प्यांत पार पडल्या आणि त्यात ६३.४५ टक्के मतदान झाले, जे २०१४ च्या विधानसभा निवडणुकीत नोंदवलेल्या ६५.५२ टक्क्यांपेक्षा कमी आहे.
ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!
Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.