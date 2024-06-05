Narendra Modi: एनडीएच्या नेतेपदी मोदींची निवड; राष्ट्रपतींनी दिली वेळ, ७ जूनला सत्तास्थापनेचा दावा करणार

नवी दिल्ली : लोकसभा निवडणुकीत बहुमताचा आकडा पार पडल्यानंतर आता एनडीएकडून सत्तास्थापनेच्या हालचाली सुरु झाल्या आहेत. दरम्यान, दिल्लीत झालेल्या एनडीएच्या बैठकीत नरेंद्र मोदी यांची एनडीएच्या नेतेपदी निवड करण्यात आली. तसंच सत्तास्थापनेचा दावा करण्यासाठी राष्ट्रपतींनी त्यांना ७ जूनची तारीख दिली आहे. (Narendra Modi choose as NDA leader President has given time for claim of establishment of power on June 7)
