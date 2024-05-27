महाराष्ट्र

Maharashtra Latest Live Updates : मालेगावात माजी महापौरांवर अज्ञातांनी झाडल्या गोळ्या

मालेगावात माजी महापौरांवर अज्ञातांनी झाडल्या गोळ्या

मालेगावमध्ये रविवारी मध्यरात्री दुचाकीवरून आलेल्या अज्ञात हल्लेखोरांनी माजी महापौर अब्दुल मलिक युनूस ईसा यांच्यावर गोळीबार केला. या गोळीबारात ते गंभीर जखमी झाले आहेत.

