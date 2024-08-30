महाराष्ट्र बातम्या

Harshvardhan Patil: हर्षवर्धन पाटलांचं ठरलं! महायुती की महाविकास आघाडी? 2-3 दिवसांत घेणार अंतिम निर्णय

Harshvardhan Patil Vidhan Sabha Election: भाजपचे नेते आणि माजी मंत्री हर्षवर्धन पाटील विधानसभा निवडणूक कोणत्या पक्षातून हे येत्या दोन ते तीन दिवसांत स्पष्ट होणार आहे.
BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil
BJP leader Harshvardhan Patilesakal
आशुतोष मसगौंडे
Updated on

भाजपचे नेते आणि माजी मंत्री हर्षवर्धन पाटील विधानसभा निवडणूक कोणत्या पक्षातून हे येत्या दोन ते तीन दिवसांत स्पष्ट होणार आहे. कारण त्यांनी विधानसभेबाबत येत्या दोन ते तीन दिवसांत अंतिम निर्णय घेणार असल्याचे सांगितले आहे. त्यामुळे गेल्या काही दिवसांपासून हर्षवर्धन पाटील शरद पवार यांच्या राष्ट्रावादीत प्रवेश करणार असल्याच्या चर्चांना अखेर पूर्णविराम मिळणार आहे.

(बातमी अपडेट होत आहे)

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

