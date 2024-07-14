महाराष्ट्र बातम्या

Latest Marathi News Live Update : पंतप्रधान मोदींकडून ट्रम्प यांच्यावरील हल्ल्याचा निषेध

Maharashtra Breaking News Live Updates in Marathi 14 July 2024: अमेरिकेचे माजी अध्यक्ष डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प यांच्यावर जीवघेणा हल्ला झाला आहे. ते थोडक्यात बचावले आहेत. यावरून राजकीय वातावरण तापलं आहे.
PM Modi On Donald Trump Live: पंतप्रधान मोदींकडून ट्रम्प यांच्यावरील हल्ल्याचा निषेध

अमेरिकेचे माजी अध्यक्ष डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प यांच्यावर जीवघेणा हल्ला झाला आहे. याप्रकरणी पंतप्रधान मोदी यांनी या हल्ल्याचा निषेध केलं आहे. मोदींनी यासंदर्भात ट्वीट केलं आहे.

Mumbai : मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरात काही ठिकाणी मुसळधार पावसाची शक्यता

मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरात काही ठिकाणी मुसळधार, तर काही ठिकाणी अती मुसळधार पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.असे मुंबई महापालीकेने कळवले आहे.

आज रंगणार विम्बल्डनचा फायनल थरार

विम्बल्डन पुरुषांच्या अंतिम सामन्यात आज गतविजेता कार्लोस अल्काराझ आणि माजी विजेता नोवाक जोकोविच यांच्यात सामना होत आहे. गतवर्षीही हेच दोन प्रतिस्पर्धी एकमेकांविरुद्ध लढले होते.

Mumbai Local Live :  लोकल सेवा 5-10 मिनीटं उशिराने

मुंबईसह परीसरात जोरदार पावसाने हजेरी लावली आहे. यामुळे मुंबई लोकल उशिराने धावत आहे.

