Latest Marathi News Live Update : पंतप्रधान मोदींकडून ट्रम्प यांच्यावरील हल्ल्याचा निषेध

PM Modi On Donald Trump Live: पंतप्रधान मोदींकडून ट्रम्प यांच्यावरील हल्ल्याचा निषेध
अमेरिकेचे माजी अध्यक्ष डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प यांच्यावर जीवघेणा हल्ला झाला आहे. याप्रकरणी पंतप्रधान मोदी यांनी या हल्ल्याचा निषेध केलं आहे. मोदींनी यासंदर्भात ट्वीट केलं आहे.
PM Narendra Modi tweets, "Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery..." pic.twitter.com/W7j9o8lYFA
