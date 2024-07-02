Ladki Bahin Yojna: 'लाडकी बहीण' योजनेची वयोमर्यादा वाढली, आता ६५ वर्षांपर्यंतच्या महिलांना मिळणार लाभ

मुंबई : राज्य सरकारनं नव्यानं जाहिर केलेली मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहिण योजनेच्या वयोमर्यादेत आता वाढ करण्यात आली आहे. ६० वर्षे वयावरुन आता ही मर्यादा ६५ वर्षे करण्यात आली आहे. त्यामुळं आता ६५ वयापर्यंतच्या महिलांना या योजनेचा लाभ घेता येणार आहे. मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांनी विधानसभेत याची घोषणा केली. (Maharashtra Ladki Bahin Yojna age limit has been increased now women up to 65 years will get the benefit)
या योजनेची घोषणा झाल्यापासून राज्यभरात त्याला तुफान प्रतिसाद मिळाला असून लोकांच्या मागणीवरुन आता या योजनेची वयोमर्यादा वाढवण्याची घोषणा खुद्द मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांनी विधानसभेत केली.
