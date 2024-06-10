Latest Marathi News Live Update : फुरसुंगीमध्ये सकाळपासून वाहतूक कोंडी

महाराष्ट्र

Pune News: फुरसुंगीमध्ये सकाळपासून  वाहतूक कोंडी

उड्डाण पुलावर ट्रक बंद पडल्याने फुरसुंगीकरांना सकाळपासूनच वाहतूक कोंडीचा सामना करावा लागला.येथील वाहतूक कोंडीवर मार्ग काढावा अशी नागरिकांकडून मागणी होत आहे.

CM Eknath Shinde: मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदेच्या उपस्थितीत आज शिवसेनेची बैठक


मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदेच्या उपस्थितीत आज शिवसेनेची बैठक होणार आहे. वर्षा निवासस्थानी ही बैठक होणार आहे.मंत्रिमंडळ विस्तार आणि  आगामी विधानसभा निवडणूकीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर चर्चा होणार असल्याची चर्चा आहे,

Pune News: पुण्यामध्ये वाहनांच्या तोडफोडीच सत्र सुरूच

पुण्यामध्ये वाहनांच्या तोडफोडीच सत्र सुरूच आहे. पुण्यातील हडपसर परिसरातील रामटेकडी परिसरात काल रात्री एकच्या सुमारास सात ते आठ मुलांच्या टोळीने कारची तोडफोड केली. ही घटना वानवडी पोलीस स्टेशनच्या हद्दीत घडली आहे.

Maharashtra Politcs: पावसाळी अधिवेशनापूर्वी राज्य मंत्रिमंडळाचा विस्तार होणार?

राज्यातील महायुती सरकारचा रडखडलेला मंत्रिमंडळ विस्तार लवकरच पार पडणार असून पावसाळी अधिवेशनापूर्वीच राज्य मंत्रिमंडळाचा विस्तार पडेल अशी चर्चा आहे.

Farming : साडेआठ लाख शेतकऱ्यांना मिळणार सौर कृषी पंप

राज्याच्या सौर कृषी पंप योजनेंतर्गत डोंगराळ भागातील शेतकऱ्यांना पारेषणविरहित सौर कृषी पंप उपलब्ध करून देण्याचा निर्णय महानिर्मितीने घेतला आहे. त्यानुसार पुढील काळात तब्बल साडेआठ लाख शेतकऱ्यांना हे पंप उपलब्ध करून दिले जाणार आहेत. 

Meghalaya: मेघालयच्या पश्चिम टेकड्यांवर ३.३ रिश्टर स्केलचा भूकंप

मेघालयच्या पश्चिम टेकड्यांवर ३.३ रिश्टर स्केलचा भूकंप झाला आहे. नॅशनल सेंटर फॉर सिस्मॉलॉजी (NCS) नुसार सोमवारी मेघालयच्या पश्चिम खासी हिल्स जिल्ह्यात 3.3 तीव्रतेचा भूकंप झाला,

