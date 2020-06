घराणेशाहीच्या मुद्द्यावर अभिषेक बच्चनने दिलेल्या अशा कमेंटने सगळ्यांच्या भुवया उंचावल्या..

#Roadto20 Year-2009 #Delhi6 #Paa Many don’t know that in 1998 @rakeyshommehra and I wanted to start our film careers together. Him directing me in a script we both worked on called “Samjhauta Express”. Both not able to get anyone to launch us despite trying very hard. I forget how many producers and directors I met and requested to give me an opportunity to act. But to no avail! We both were friends and decided that we would develop something that Rakeysh could direct and I would act in and that’s how Samjhauta Express was conceived. Alas, the film never got made ( a regret we still have in our hearts ). Rakeysh went on to make Aks with my father and I was luckily spotted by JP saab. He liked my “look”, I had grown my hair long and a beard for SE. JP saab was thinking of making Akhri Mughal (

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 21, 2020 at 10:08am PDT