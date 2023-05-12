Siddharth Jadhav: सिध्दार्थ जाधवने शेअर केले डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकरांच्या लंडनमधील घराचे फोटो, म्हणाला..
siddharth jadhav : मराठी मनोरंजन विश्वातील सदैव आनंदी असणारा, हसणारा - हसवणारा आणि उर्जेने भरलेला असा अभिनेता म्हणजे सिद्धार्थ जाधव (siddharth jadhav). मराठी मनोरंजन विश्वात त्याची प्रचंड हवा आहे.
आजवर नाटक आणि चित्रपटातून त्याने आपल्या भुरळ घातलीच शिवाय बॉलीवूडलाही वेड लावले. त्यामुळे सिद्धार्थ जाधव हे नाव कायमच लक्ष वेधून घेणारं ठरलं आहे. सध्या तो लंडन मध्ये आहे. यावेळी लंडन मध्ये जाऊन त्याने एका खास ठिकाणाला भेट दिली. आणि या अति महत्वाच्या वास्तूचे फोटोही सिद्धूने शेयर केले आहेत.
(actor siddharth jadhav visit dr babasaheb ambedkar house in london and shared photo)
actor siddharth jadhav visit dr babasaheb ambedkar house in london and shared photo
लंडन मध्ये गेल्यावर प्रत्येक भारतीयांनी आवर्जून पहावी अशी एक वास्तू लंडन मध्ये आहे.
actor siddharth jadhav visit dr babasaheb ambedkar house in london and shared photo
ती म्हणजे महामानव डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबडेकर यांचे घर..
actor siddharth jadhav visit dr babasaheb ambedkar house in london and shared photo
लंडन मधील ज्या घरात बाबासाहेबांनी आपल्या आयुष्यातील महत्वाचा काळ घालवला ते हेच घर..
actor siddharth jadhav visit dr babasaheb ambedkar house in london and shared photo
आणि नुकतंच सिद्धूने बाबासाहेबांच्या या घराला भेट दिली.
actor siddharth jadhav visit dr babasaheb ambedkar house in london and shared photo
यावेळी सिद्धू अक्षरशः भारावून गेला.
actor siddharth jadhav visit dr babasaheb ambedkar house in london and shared photo
त्याने या वास्तूचे काही महत्वाचे फोटो आपल्या चाहत्यांसोबत शेयर केले आहेत.
actor siddharth jadhav visit dr babasaheb ambedkar house in london and shared photo
सोबत ''भारतरत्न डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांच लंडन मधील घर... माझा भीमराया'' असे कॅप्शनही दिले आहे.
actor siddharth jadhav visit dr babasaheb ambedkar house in london and shared photo
हे फोटो चाहत्यांना प्रचंड आवडले असून अनेकांनी त्यावर कमेंट करत 'जय भीम' चा जयजयकार केला आहे.