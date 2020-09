अभिनेत्री अमृता सुभाष, राधिका आपटेचा अनुराग कश्यपला पाठिंबा

@anuragkashyap10 you have been one of my closest friends, you have inspired me and always supported me. You have always treated me as an equal and I cherish the mutual love and respect we have for each other. I have always felt immensely secure in your presence since the day I’ve known you. You have been and always will be my trusted friend. Love ya

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Sep 20, 2020 at 11:37am PDT