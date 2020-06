'या' व्यक्तीला भेटण्यासाठी अनुपम खेर यांनी तोडले होते बॅरिकेड्स

Story of this picture!! When Michael Jackson visited India in 1996 a group of selected people were invited to meet him exclusively at Oberoi hotel gardens. I was also the lucky one. Thanks to Bharat Bhai Shah. There was a small stage set up in the garden with a barricade for the special guests. #Overwhelming

