कॅन्सरशी सुरु असलेला लढा अखेरीस संपला, अभिनेता साईप्रसादने अमेरिकेमध्ये घेतला अखेरचा श्वास

Wish you a very Happy 4th #anniversary my love sapanaaminlabel !! #special26 #26thjanuary Time flies when you are having fun. May the #fourth be with us !! #Thankyou for being with me through thick and thin and all the #upsanddowns . Couldnt have done it without you. Most days I am far from perfect, but I hope to get there someday by the grace of #God Hope I am fortunate and blessed enough to say this and more to you every year and perhaps another 46 years on our #50th anniversary!! Being a little ambitious and optimistic here. I LOVE YOU and want to be the best and do the best I can for you !! to us #weddinganniversary #republicday #australiaday

A post shared by Sai Gundewar (@saizworld) on Jan 26, 2019 at 9:23am PST