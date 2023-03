RRR: 'आरआरआर'ची क्रेझ कायम, अमेरिकेत 1647 आसनी शो हाऊसफुल्ल

A 1647-seater venue is sold out in Los Angeles, USA on the 342nd day of #RRRMovie release. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻



It's heartwarming to see the audience waiting in a long queue to get inside. ❤️❤️