Viral Video: झुकेगा नहीं साला.. 'पुष्पा' स्टाइलवर थिरकले न्यूयॉर्कचे महापौर

Thank you @NYCMayor for Showing Your Love towards Our Indian Film #Pushpa ❤️ !



Special Thanks and Congratulations to our @anusuyakhasba gaaru and #mangli for making the event grand Successful



Video By : @NYCMayorsOffice@alluarjun • #Anasuya • #AlluArjun • @PushpaMovie pic.twitter.com/3kAX1eRnma