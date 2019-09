'रात्रीस खेळ चाले'मध्ये ट्विस्ट; यामुळे बसणार शेवंताच्या नवऱ्याला धक्का

If eyes could speak, one look would say everything. Pc- @raulvinay Jewellery- @apoorvacollections #apurvanemlekar #hazeleyes #onelook #sareelover #zeemarathiofficial #shevanta #shevantalovers

A post shared by Apurva Nemlekar (@apurvanemlekarofficial) on May 13, 2019 at 6:35pm PDT