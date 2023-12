Salaar Twitter Review: दोन टोकाच्या दोन प्रतिक्रिया! नेटकऱ्यांना प्रभासचा 'सालार' कसा वाटला? एकदा वाचाच!

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#Salaar is the BEST MOVIE in #Prabhas ENTIRE FILMOGRAPHY. 🔥🔥#PrashanthNeel hits the bull's eye once again. The climax is a delight. Prithviraj is a delight. #YashBOSS cameo is the surprise package. It is the climax that makes this special.#SalaarReview pic.twitter.com/iX55d6MkfY