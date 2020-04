coronavirus: किंग खाननंतर पत्नी गौरीने दिला मदतीचा हात..९५ हजार गरिबांपर्यंत पोहोचवलं जेवण

#Repost @meerfoundationofficial ・・・ @rotibankfdn, with contribution from #MeerFoundation, has already provided 95,000 meals in Mumbai to communities living in poverty. This incredible feat is just the beginning of the work to come with our combined efforts. #ToGETherStronger

