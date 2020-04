सुप्रिया पिळगांवकरांचा हा डान्स पाहिलात का? तुम्हीही पडाल प्रेमात..

As actors many times we are told to send self tests in the comfort of your home I th our specially if you need to present yourself in different manner ... so this lil jig was done as a self test to check if I could look like a background dancer of yesteryear ... I felt shy before ... but once I played music I enjoyed .. I guess that’s what acting is to me. . Switch on and switch off

A post shared by Supriya Pilgaonkar (@supriyapilgaonkar) on Apr 14, 2020 at 11:36pm PDT