सुशांतला न्याय मिळवून देण्याची अमेरिकेत देखील होतेय मागणी, बहीण श्वेताची पोस्ट

‪On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us.... are you? Thanks for your support California. #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus ‬

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Aug 14, 2020 at 8:20pm PDT