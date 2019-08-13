#Sridevi वाढदिवशी श्रीदेवींच्या आठवणींना उजाळा!
श्रीदेवी यांच्या निधनाने अनेकांना धक्का बसला होता. 24 फेब्रुवारी 2018 ला त्यांचे निधन झाले. त्यांच्या जन्मदिनी त्यांनी साजऱ्या केलेल्या वाढदिवसाचा एक व्हिडिओ ही व्हायरल होत आहे. तसेच सोशल मीडियावर श्रीदेवीच्या चाहत्यांनी शुभेच्छांचा पाऊस पाडला आहे.
बॉलिवूडच्या दिवंगत अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी यांचा जन्मदिवस! त्यांच्या जन्मदिवसानिमित्त चित्रपटसृष्टीतील अनेकांनी त्यांच्या आठवणींना उजाळा दिला आहे. त्यांचे पती बोनी कपूर यांच्यासह त्याच्या मुली जान्हवी, खुशी, अनिल कपूर, मनिष मल्होत्रा यांनीही श्रीदेवींच्या आठवणींना उजाळा देत आदरांजली दिली आहे.
श्रीदेवी यांच्या निधनाने अनेकांना धक्का बसला होता. 24 फेब्रुवारी 2018 ला त्यांचे निधन झाले. त्यांच्या जन्मदिनी त्यांनी साजऱ्या केलेल्या वाढदिवसाचा एक व्हिडिओ ही व्हायरल होत आहे. तसेच सोशल मीडियावर श्रीदेवीच्या चाहत्यांनी शुभेच्छांचा पाऊस पाडला आहे.
Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/pGPhgbmcBN
— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2019
Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th Birthday…We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory...We miss you everyday #Sridevi! pic.twitter.com/O8XwPUQGy4
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 13, 2019
श्रीदेवी या घरातील प्रत्येकाचा वाढदिवस असो किंवा अॅनिव्हर्सरी त्या उत्साहात सेलिब्रेट करत असत, त्यामुळे आज त्यांच्या जन्मदिनी कुटूंबासह चाहतेही त्यांना मिस करत आहेत.
To the one who weaved magic with her incredible performances. Here’s remembering the beautiful #Sridevi on her 56th birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/LQb4aPrnh9
— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) August 13, 2019
There was no one like you and no one will be ever like you! I miss you but I am sure you are smiling up in the heaven. Happy birthday #Sridevi #HappyBirthdaySridevi #SrideviLivesForever @SrideviBKapoor pic.twitter.com/kyANPd9VHv
— Rohit Bhatnagar (@justscorpion) August 13, 2019
Remembering one of the most beautiful Bollywood's actress #Sridevi on her birth anniversary.
#Sridevi pic.twitter.com/DqTauQBwcV
— ცɧą۷ ℘ཞıɬą ŋąŋɖ (@BhavPritaNand) August 12, 2019
Happy Birthday #SriDevi Garu
We miss you..!!!#HBDSridevi @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/sfXdEPRnw5
— Ashmita Mahesh (@AshmitaMahesh) August 13, 2019
We'll forever be proud to have associated with the legendary Late #Sridevi mam in Moondram Pirai. Remembering the great veteran on her Birth Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/SRZfv0LZ9l
— Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi_) August 13, 2019
Remebering #Sridevi Ji on her 56th birth anniversary. (13/08)
Sridevi left a blazing trail in #Bollywood where she wowed audiences and critics with excellent performances in several films that made her a legend.
What are your favorite films of her? pic.twitter.com/EPCLDZOgWE
— Arvind kumar Bajpayee. (@AravindBajpayee) August 13, 2019
#Sridevi
So few years back on this day She came to earth....
That's what we are celebrating....But definitely she will come again....
I love you sridevi a very very ....
Happy Sridevi came to earth day... pic.twitter.com/shx84J700y
— Rajeev (@rajeevreddi9) August 13, 2019
स्पष्ट, नेमक्या आणि विश्वासार्ह बातम्या वाचण्यासाठी 'सकाळ'चे मोबाईल अॅप डाऊनलोड करा