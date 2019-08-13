  1. Home
#Sridevi वाढदिवशी श्रीदेवींच्या आठवणींना उजाळा!

टीम ईसकाळ
01.52 PM

श्रीदेवी यांच्या निधनाने अनेकांना धक्का बसला होता. 24 फेब्रुवारी 2018 ला त्यांचे निधन झाले. त्यांच्या जन्मदिनी त्यांनी साजऱ्या केलेल्या वाढदिवसाचा एक व्हिडिओ ही व्हायरल होत आहे. तसेच सोशल मीडियावर श्रीदेवीच्या चाहत्यांनी शुभेच्छांचा पाऊस पाडला आहे. 

बॉलिवूडच्या दिवंगत अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी यांचा जन्मदिवस! त्यांच्या जन्मदिवसानिमित्त चित्रपटसृष्टीतील अनेकांनी त्यांच्या आठवणींना उजाळा दिला आहे. त्यांचे पती बोनी कपूर यांच्यासह त्याच्या मुली जान्हवी, खुशी, अनिल कपूर, मनिष मल्होत्रा यांनीही श्रीदेवींच्या आठवणींना उजाळा देत आदरांजली दिली आहे. 

Happy birthday Mumma, I love you

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

श्रीदेवी या घरातील प्रत्येकाचा वाढदिवस असो किंवा अॅनिव्हर्सरी त्या उत्साहात सेलिब्रेट करत असत, त्यामुळे आज त्यांच्या जन्मदिनी कुटूंबासह चाहतेही त्यांना मिस करत आहेत.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

miss you

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


