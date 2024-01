Himayat Beg : पुण्यातली जर्मन बेकरी स्फोट प्रकरणी जन्मठेप भोगणाऱ्या हिमायत बेगला जामीन मंजूर; काय आहे प्रकरण जाणून घ्या

#JUSTIn - #BombayHighCourt grants bail to Himayat Baig, accused under the #UAPA in a terror case in Nashik. The NIA alleged Baig recruited persons to the terror outfit Lashkar - E - Toiba for terror activities.



Baig is serving a lift sentence in the GERMAN BAKERY BLAST case in… pic.twitter.com/TRVZ0bJART