Petrol-Diesel : मुंबई, नवी मुंबई, ठाण्यात पेट्रोल-डिझेल होणार स्वस्त; अजित पवारांची अर्थसंकल्पात घोषणा

Monsoon Session Interim Budget 2024 : मुंबई, नवी मुंबई आणि ठाण्यात पेट्रोल-डिझेलच्या दरात कपात होणार आहे. यासंदर्भात अर्थमंत्री अजित पवार यांनी अर्थसंकल्पात घोषणा केली. त्यामुळं मुंबईकरांना काहीसा दिला मिळणार आहे. (Monsoon Session Interim Budget 2024 Petrol Diesel will be cheaper in Mumbai Navi Mumbai Thane announced by Ajit Pawar)
अजित पवारांनी घोषणा करताना सांगितलं की, इंधनावरचा कर हा २४ टक्क्यांवरुन २१ टक्क्यांवर आणण्यात आला आहे. त्यामुळं ३ टक्क्यांनी करात कपात करण्यात आली आहे. यामुळं मुंबई महानगर प्रदेश अर्थात एमएमआर भागात पेट्रोल-डिझेलचे दर कमी होणार आहेत. या भागातील सध्याच्या इंधनाच्या दरात यामुळं ६५ पैशांनी कपात होणार आहे.
