मुंबई

Mumbai Accident: चेंबुरमध्ये भीषण दुर्घटना, स्लॅब कोसळल्याने दीड वर्षाच्या चिमुकलीचा मृत्यू, आई जखमी

Chembur Accident:
Mumbai Accident one and a half year old girl child died and mother injured due to slab collapse in chembur
Mumbai Accident one and a half year old girl child died and mother injured due to slab collapse in chembursakal
Chinmay Jagtap
Updated on

Latest Mumbai News: मुंबईच्या चेंबूर भागातून मधून एक मोठी बातमी समोर आली आहे. ती म्हणजे घराचा स्लॅब कोसळल्याने एका दीड वर्षाच्या चिमुकलीचा मृत्यू झाला असून आई जखमी झाली आहे.

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Loading content, please wait...
accident
Mumbai
Chembur

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com