Mumbai Ahmedabad Highway : पावसाचा तांडव, मुंबई अहमदाबाद महामार्ग खचला

Chinmay Jagtap

Mumbai Ahmedabad Highway : मुसळधार पावसाचा महामार्गाला फटका बसला असून मुंबई अहमदाबाद मार्ग खचला आहे. नायगाव- भाईंदर दरम्यान दोन्ही मार्गावरील वाहतूक ठप्प झाल्याची माहीती मिळत आहे. यावेळी अवजड वाहनांची चाके मार्गावर अडकली आहेत.

