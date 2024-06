Mumbai Rain: मुंबईकरांनो घराबाहेर पडण्याआधी ही बातमी वाचा, हवामान विभागाने दिला इशारा

And it is confirmed, Heavy to very heavy rain in Mumbai & MMR on 9-11 June, 2024 🔴



Amidst IMD issuing 'heavy rain warning' for Mumbai & Thane, during the monsoon onset dates itself, Mumbai & adjoining areas will receive heavy to very heavy rains on 9-10 June amid vortex forming… https://t.co/sVQcFdjmPm pic.twitter.com/LU17QjxRT3