Water Salute: टीम इंडियाच्या विमानाला 'वॉटर सॅल्युट'; मुंबई विमानतळावरील दृश्य पाहून व्हालं थक्क

नवी दिल्ली : T20 वर्ल्डकप जिंकल्यानंतर जगज्जेत्या भारतीय संघाचं आता मुंबईत आगमन झालं आहे. दिल्लीहून पंतप्रधानांची भेट घेऊन टीम इंडिला विस्तारा एअरलाईन्सनं खास विमानानं मुंबईत आणलं आहे. या विमानातच त्यांचं केक कापून सेलिब्रेशन केलं. विशेष म्हणजे मुंबई विमानतळावर या विमानाला विशेष असा वॉटर सॅल्युट देण्यात आला. याची दृश्येही समोर आली आहेत. ही दृश्ये पाहून तुम्हीही थक्क व्हालं. (Special water salute to T20 cricket winner team india plane scene at Mumbai airport is fabulous)
