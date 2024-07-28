Premier

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Live Updates: फक्त ४ तास बाकी! पण बिग बॉस मराठीच्या घरात ती गोष्ट नसल्याने चाहते नाराज

Bigg Boss S5 Marathi Live Updates: 'बिग बॉस मराठी ५' चा ग्रँड प्रीमिअर आज रात्रीपासून दररोज ९ वाजता सुरू होणार आहे. त्यापूर्वी या सीझनबद्दल काही मह्तवपूर्ण गोष्टी जाणून घ्या.
Bigg Boss Marathi House Disappointed Users Live : 'बिग बॉस मराठी ५'च्या घरात नाहीये 'ती' गोष्ट, चाहते नाराज

बिग बॉस मराठी ५च्या घराची बरीच चर्चा झाली. मात्र या घरात काही गोष्टी नसल्याने नेटकरी नाराज झाले आहेत. हे मराठमोळं घर आहे. त्यामुळे या घरात मराठी गोष्टी असल्याचं पाहिजेत. अंडरवॉटर थीम असलेल्या या घरात तुळशी वृंदावन नाहीये. सोशल मीडियावर व्हायरल झालेल्या व्हिडिओंमध्ये तुळशी वृंदावर दिसलं नसल्याने चाहते नाराज झालेत. तर प्रत्येक सीझनला घरात असणाऱ्या नथ आणि चंद्रकोर या गोष्टीही यावेळेस घरात दिसत नाहीयेत. त्याचाही उल्लेख नेटकऱ्यांकडून करण्यात येतोय.

Bigg Boss Marathi House Photos live :अंडरवॉटर थीम बेडरूम ते जंगल; कसं आहे बिग बॉस मराठीचं नवीन ग्रँड हाऊस पाहा

यावेळी बिग बॉस मराठीच्या घरात अनेक बदल करण्यात आले असल्याचं फोटोमध्ये पाहायला मिळालं. यावेळी बिग बॉस मराठीचं घर दोन वेगवेगळ्या थीमचं कॉम्बिनेशन करून बांधण्यात आलं आहे. बिग बॉस मराठीच्या यंदाच्या घराला ग्रँड एंटरन्स मिळाला असून मुख्य दरवाजावर एक मोठी माणसाच्या चेहऱ्याची प्रतिकृती उभारण्यात आली आहे. तर बिग बॉस मराठीच्या गेटवर सुद्धा तशी प्रतिकृती दिसत असून त्यात मानवी स्वभावातील विविध रूपं रेखण्यात आली आहेत. तर यावेळी बिग बॉस मराठीच्या बेडरूम्समध्ये अंडरवॉटर थीम ठेवण्यात आली आहे. त्यामुळे बेडरूम्स जांभळ्या आणि निळ्या रंगाच्या कॉम्बिनेशन असलेल्या इंटिरियरमध्ये सजवलेले असतील. तर यावेळची कॅप्टन रूम मोठी असून पूर्णपणे काचेची करण्यात आली आहे. बाथरूमचा दरवाजा लिफ्टच्या दरवाजाप्रमाणे करण्यात आला आहे. पहिल्यांदाच बिग बॉस मराठीच्या घरात मोठी कॅप्टन रूम उभारण्यात आली आहे. तर बाथरूमसुद्धा अंडरवॉटर थीममध्येच तयार केल्याचं दिसत आहे.

Riteish Deshmukh In BB Marahi 5 live : रितेश देशमुख करणार कल्ला!  होणार ग्रँड एंट्री

प्रेक्षक गेले वर्षभर 'बिग बॉस मराठी'ची आतुरतेने वाट पाहत होते. यावेळेस कार्यक्रमाचा होस्ट बदलल्याने नवीन काय पाहायला मिळणार याची प्रेक्षकांना उत्सुकता आहे. यावेळेस अभिनेता रितेश देशमुख कार्यक्रमाचा होस्ट असणार आहे. रितेशची प्रिमिअरला ग्रँड एंट्री होणार आहे.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Live: बिग बॉस मराठी ५ साठी प्रेक्षक उत्सुक

'बिग बॉस मराठीचा पाचवा सीझन आजपासून सुरू होतो आहे. त्यामुळे प्रेक्षक या सीझनसाठी प्रचंड उत्सुक आहेत. रात्री ९ वाजता बिग बॉस मराठीचा ग्रँड प्रीमिअर कलर्स मराठी आणि जिओ अँपवर पाहता येणार आहे.

