Mandi Constitution Election Result 2024 : "तुमच्या सगळ्यांचे..." निवडणुकीतील दणदणीत विजयानंतर कंगनाने मानले जनतेचे आभार

Kangana Ranaut post after winning election : अभिनेत्री आणि नुकतीच खासदार झालेल्या अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौतने लोकसभा निवडणूक जिंकल्यानंतर जनतेचे आभार मानले.
Kangana Ranaut : अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौतने मंडी येथून भाजपच्या तिकिटावर लोकसभेची निवडणूक लढवत दणदणीत विजय मिळवला. काँग्रेसचे उमेदवार विक्रमादित्य सिंह यांचं आव्हान असताना कंगनाने एकहाती विजय प्राप्त केलाय. या विजयानंतर कंगनाने सोशल मीडियावर पोस्ट शेअर करत मंडीतील जनतेचे तिला साथ देण्यासाठी आभार मानले.

