इंग्रजी जोड

शीतल करंदीकर
Same Word, Different Meaning
Language works like a toolkit. A single word can perform many functions depending on where and how you use it. For English learners in India, this becomes very practical because we hear English in classrooms, offices, cricket commentary, and even street conversations.
Take the word ‘run’. In cricket season, you often hear, ‘Virat scored quick runs’, where it clearly refers to points. But in a completely different setting, a friend might say, ‘I run every morning at Saras Baug’, meaning jogging. In a small business context, ‘‘My uncle runs a medical store in Pune’’ shows responsibility and management. The word stays the same, but the situation shapes the meaning.
Now think about ‘light’. During Diwali, ‘light the diyas’ connects with celebration and brightness. When shopping on Laxmi Road, you may pick a ‘light saree’, meaning it is easy to carry. At home, after a heavy meal, someone might suggest, ‘Let’s have something light for dinner’, referring to simple food like khichdi or soup.
Another useful word is ‘charge’. At a mobile shop, ‘‘Please charge my phone’’ is about battery power. In a restaurant bill, ‘service charge’ adds to the total cost. During a train journey, a TC might mention a ‘penalty charge’, which again shifts the meaning toward a fine.
भाषेचा वापर करताना संदर्भ खूप महत्त्वाचा असतो. एकच शब्द वेगवेगळ्या परिस्थितीत वेगवेगळा अर्थ देतो. इंग्रजी शिकताना शब्द पाठ करण्यापेक्षा त्यांचा वापर लक्षात घेणे अधिक उपयोगी ठरते.
आपण पाहिले की, ‘run’ हा शब्द फक्त धावण्यापुरता मर्यादित नाही. तो खेळ, व्यवसाय आणि दैनंदिन सवयींमध्ये वेगळ्या अर्थाने वापरला जातो. ‘light’ हा शब्द सण, खरेदी आणि अन्न यामध्ये वेगळा अर्थ देतो. ‘charge’ हा शब्द मोबाईल, बिल आणि दंड यामध्ये बदलतो.
म्हणूनच, आजूबाजूच्या संभाषणांकडे लक्ष द्या. बसमध्ये, कॉलेजमध्ये किंवा ऑफिसमध्ये लोक शब्द कसे वापरतात हे ऐका. हाच सराव तुम्हाला अधिक नैसर्गिकपणे इंग्रजी बोलायला मदत करेल.
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