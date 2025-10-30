Powai Kidnapper Encounter: पवई प्रकरणातील किडनॅपरचा एन्काऊंटर! डाव्या छातीत गोळी लागली अन्..

मुंबईः पवईमध्ये १७ मुलांना ओलीस ठेवल्याच्या प्रकरणातील आरोपी रोहित आर्या याचा एन्काऊंटर झाल्याची माहिती येत आहे. मीडिया रिपोर्टनुसार पोलिसांनी रोहित आर्याच्या छातीवर गोळी झाडल्याने त्याचा मृत्यू झाला. पोलिसांनी याबाबत अद्याप अधिकृत माहिती दिलेली नाही. .मुलांना ऑडिशनसाठी बोलावल्यानंतर रोहित आर्याने १७ मुलांना ओलीस ठेवलं होतं. शिक्षण विभागाकडे त्याचे पैसे अडकल्याने तो सरकावर दबाव आणू बघत होता. मात्र पोलिसांनी चपळाईने बाथरुममधून प्रवेश करत त्याला ताब्यात घेण्याचा प्रयत्न केला. परंतु तो अप्रिल घटना करण्याच्या प्रयत्ना होता. त्यामुळे नाईलाजाने पोलिसांना त्याच्यावर गोळी चालवावी लागली. .Accused Rohit Arya, who held 17 children hostage in a Powai studio demanding a discussion over pending government dues, died after police shot him during a rescue operation | All hostages were safely evacuated..सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.