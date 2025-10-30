मुंबई

Powai Kidnapper Encounter: पवई प्रकरणातील किडनॅपरचा एन्काऊंटर! डाव्या छातीत गोळी लागली अन्..

Mumbai Children hostage accused Rohit Arya died in police encounter: मुलांना ऑडिशनला बोलावून बरंवाईट करण्याची धमकी देणारा रोहित आर्या याचा पोलिसांनी एन्काऊंटर केला आहे. त्याच्यावर गोळी झाडल्यानंतर त्याला रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आलेलं होतं.
Powai Kidnapper Encounter: पवई प्रकरणातील किडनॅपरचा एन्काऊंटर! डाव्या छातीत गोळी लागली अन्..
संतोष कानडे
Updated on

मुंबईः पवईमध्ये १७ मुलांना ओलीस ठेवल्याच्या प्रकरणातील आरोपी रोहित आर्या याचा एन्काऊंटर झाल्याची माहिती येत आहे. मीडिया रिपोर्टनुसार पोलिसांनी रोहित आर्याच्या छातीवर गोळी झाडल्याने त्याचा मृत्यू झाला. पोलिसांनी याबाबत अद्याप अधिकृत माहिती दिलेली नाही.

Loading content, please wait...
crime
Mumbai

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com