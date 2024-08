SBI Alert: 'या मेसेजपासून सावधान'! एसबीआयचा करोडो ग्राहकांना अलर्ट, होऊ शकत मोठं नुकसान

Beware ‼️



Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards❓#PIBFactCheck



❌@TheOfficialSBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp



✔️Never download unknown files or click on such links



🔗https://t.co/AbVtZdQ490 pic.twitter.com/GhheIEkuXp