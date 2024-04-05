Share Market Closing: RBIच्या निर्णयानंतर सेन्सेक्स किंचित वाढीसह बंद; कोणते शेअर्स चमकले?

Share Market

Share Market Today: आज आरबीआय एमपीसीच्या निर्णयामुळे बँकिंग शेअर्समध्ये उत्साह दिसून आला, ज्यामुळे कमकुवत जागतिक संकेत असूनही बाजारात तेजी दिसून आली. सेन्सेक्स 20 अंकांनी वाढून 74,248 वर बंद झाला.
राहुल शेळके

Share Market Closing Latest Update 5 April 2024: आज आरबीआय एमपीसीच्या निर्णयामुळे बँकिंग शेअर्समध्ये उत्साह दिसून आला, ज्यामुळे कमकुवत जागतिक संकेत असूनही बाजारात तेजी दिसून आली. सेन्सेक्स 20 अंकांनी वाढून 74,248 वर बंद झाला. निफ्टी 22,513 च्या जवळ पोहोचला. बाजारात सर्वाधिक खरेदी बँकिंग आणि वित्तीय क्षेत्रात झाली, तर ऑटो आणि आयटी क्षेत्रात विक्री झाली.

