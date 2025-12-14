AI फोटो एडिटिंगचा नवा ट्रेंड! मुलींनो धुरंधरमधील Akshaye Khanna Style फोटो बनवायचा आहे? 'हे' प्रॉम्प्ट्स वापरा

viral AI photo editing trend Akshaye Khanna: धुरंधर चित्रपटातील जेमिनी प्रॉम्प्ट्स खास मुलींसाठी तयार केले आहे. जे ट्रेंडिंग अक्षय खन्ना (रेहमान डकैत)-स्टाईल एआय फोटो तयार करण्यासाठी वापरु शकता. इंस्टाग्राम रील्सवर अनेक मुली विशेषतः महिलांसाठी डिझाइन केलेले प्रॉम्प्ट्स सर्च करत आहेत. म्हणून आम्ही व्हायरल आणि आश्चर्यकारक प्रॉम्प्ट्स शेअर आज शेअर करत आहोत. हे वापरुन धुरंधर चित्रपटातील स्टायलिश अक्षय खन्ना स्टाईलमध्ये फोटो बनवता येतील...1. Ultra realistic, portrait cinematic full-body portrait of the same young woman or girls from the reference photo (same hairstyle, defined eyebrows, neatly trimmed facial contours, and confident expression). A powerful cinematic scene showing a stylish female villain making an intense entrance. A sharp-featured woman wearing a black kurta-style outfit, black overcoat, and dark sunglasses walks forward with confidence. Warm golden sunlight filters through patterned fabric shades hanging overhead, creating dramatic light and shadow on her face. Behind her, two women follow - one elderly with a long white braided hairstyle, black turban, layered grey robe, and heavy jewelru; the other younger with a confident look, dark glasses, and dark traditional clothing. The environment resembles an ancient marketplace or desert fort made of sandstone. with textured walls and warm golden tones. The camera anale is sliahtlu low, capturina a heroic, slow-motion walk. Highly detailed faces, crisp shadows, cinematic depth of field, rich colour grading, dramatic." .2. "A stylish girl standing in a desert, wearing an all-black outfit with a black kurta-style dress and a long black coat, hands open in a casual what can I say' gesture. Wind blowing lightly, desert sand in the background, a luxury SUV behind her. Cinematic lighting, soft warm tones, depth of field, high-quality 4K frame, sunglasses reflecting light, dramatic film look, minimal grain, realistic color grading." .3. Recreate this ultra quality ,portrait cinematic desert movie scene using my selfie or photo for the character. Replace the actor with me while keeping everything else the same: the dusty desert background, the beige sky, the parked vehicles, the white van on the left. the warm color tone, and the dramatic lighting. Maintain the same camera angle, framing, pose, facial expression, hairstyle flow sunglasses, black outfit, and body anquage with both hands open while shrugging. The final image should look hvper-realistic, seamless, and naturally integrated, as if I acted in this movie.Preserve the film-like grading, shadows highlights, and depth of field Ultra-high detail, cinematic realism, 8k quality.डिस्क्लेमर : सदर लेख फक्त सामान्य माहितीसाठी आहे. सकाळ माध्यम समूह अशा कोणत्याही गोष्टींची पुष्टी करत नाही. अधिक तपशीलांसाठी तुम्ही तज्ज्ञांचे मार्गदर्शन घेऊ शकता..सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.