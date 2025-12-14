विज्ञान-तंत्र

AI फोटो एडिटिंगचा नवा ट्रेंड! मुलींनो धुरंधरमधील Akshaye Khanna Style फोटो बनवायचा आहे? 'हे' प्रॉम्प्ट्स वापरा

Akshaye Khanna Style AI Photo Editing Prompts For Girls: धुरंधरमधील fa9la गाण्यातील अक्षय खन्नाचा डान्स तुफान व्हायरल झाला आहे. मुलींनो तुम्हालाही त्या स्टाइलमध्ये फोटो बनवून सोशल मिडिया ट्रेंडमध्ये राहायचे असेल तर पुढील प्रॉम्प्ट वापरु शकता.
Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar style AI photo editing prompts

Sakal

Puja Bonkile
Updated on

viral AI photo editing trend Akshaye Khanna: धुरंधर चित्रपटातील जेमिनी प्रॉम्प्ट्स खास मुलींसाठी तयार केले आहे. जे ट्रेंडिंग अक्षय खन्ना (रेहमान डकैत)-स्टाईल एआय फोटो तयार करण्यासाठी वापरु शकता. इंस्टाग्राम रील्सवर अनेक मुली विशेषतः महिलांसाठी डिझाइन केलेले प्रॉम्प्ट्स सर्च करत आहेत. म्हणून आम्ही व्हायरल आणि आश्चर्यकारक प्रॉम्प्ट्स शेअर आज शेअर करत आहोत. हे वापरुन धुरंधर चित्रपटातील स्टायलिश अक्षय खन्ना स्टाईलमध्ये फोटो बनवता येतील..

