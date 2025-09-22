विज्ञान-तंत्र

Prompt 3D Video : शिवरायांचा आशीर्वाद घेतानाचा 3D व्हिडिओ बनवा एका क्लिकवर..

तुम्हाला कधी स्वप्न पडले आहे की, तुमचा फोटो एका जादूच्या स्पर्शाने लहानशा खेळण्यासारखा होऊन सोशल मीडियावर धुमाकूळ घालेल? गुगलच्या जेमिनी AI ने हे शक्य केले आहे. नॅनो बनानामध्ये रेट्रो सारी, 3D इमेज असे बरेच ट्रेंड झाले. सध्या सोशल मीडियावर 'रिअॅलिस्टिक मिनिएचर व्हिडिओ' हा ट्रेंड जोरात वर आला आहे. तुमची फक्त एक साधा फोटो अपलोड करा काही शब्दांत कमांड द्या आणि सेकंदातच हायपर रिअॅलिस्टिक 3D मॉडेल तयार! आता तुम्ही छत्रपती शिवरायांचा आशीर्वाद घेतानाचा असाच व्हिडिओ बनवू शकणार आहात.

गुगल जेमिनी हे फक्त इमेज नाही, तर व्हिडिओही बनवते. जेमिनीच्या व्हिओ फीचरने स्टॉप मोशन स्टाइल क्लिप तयार होते.जर तुम्हालाही हा ट्रेंड फॉलो करायचा असेल तर जाणून घ्या या तीन सोप्या स्टेप्समध्ये

