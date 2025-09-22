Prompt 3D Video : शिवरायांचा आशीर्वाद घेतानाचा 3D व्हिडिओ बनवा एका क्लिकवर..

तुम्हाला कधी स्वप्न पडले आहे की, तुमचा फोटो एका जादूच्या स्पर्शाने लहानशा खेळण्यासारखा होऊन सोशल मीडियावर धुमाकूळ घालेल? गुगलच्या जेमिनी AI ने हे शक्य केले आहे. नॅनो बनानामध्ये रेट्रो सारी, 3D इमेज असे बरेच ट्रेंड झाले. सध्या सोशल मीडियावर 'रिअॅलिस्टिक मिनिएचर व्हिडिओ' हा ट्रेंड जोरात वर आला आहे. तुमची फक्त एक साधा फोटो अपलोड करा काही शब्दांत कमांड द्या आणि सेकंदातच हायपर रिअॅलिस्टिक 3D मॉडेल तयार! आता तुम्ही छत्रपती शिवरायांचा आशीर्वाद घेतानाचा असाच व्हिडिओ बनवू शकणार आहात.गुगल जेमिनी हे फक्त इमेज नाही, तर व्हिडिओही बनवते. जेमिनीच्या व्हिओ फीचरने स्टॉप मोशन स्टाइल क्लिप तयार होते.जर तुम्हालाही हा ट्रेंड फॉलो करायचा असेल तर जाणून घ्या या तीन सोप्या स्टेप्समध्ये.स्टेप 1 प्रॉम्प्ट तयार करायासाठी दोन प्रॉम्प्ट्स हवेत. एक इमेजसाठी, एक व्हिडिओसाठी.(Gemini AI Photo Editor Prompts copy paste: Turn Your 3D Figurines into Videos)Example Image Prompt: Create a highly detailed 1/7 scale commercialized figurine. The figurine features a young man in traditional Indian attire, with his head bowed and hands folded in a respectful namaskar pose. He is positioned in front of a majestic, lifelike 3D figurine of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is shown in his royal armor, seated on his throne, with one hand raised in a gesture of blessing. The scene is placed on a simple wooden desk. The figurines have a transparent acrylic base with no text. The content on a nearby computer screen shows the 3D modeling process of these figurines. Next to the computer is a miniature toy packaging box with original 2D artwork of the scene, in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures. The lighting is warm and directional, as if from a desk lamp, creating a focused atmosphere.Example Video prompt: Generate a miniature 3D video. A miniature, glowing 3D figurine of a devotee, kneeling in a traditional Indian prayer pose with eyes closed. He is surrounded by a mystical, ethereal mist. From the mist, a divine, larger-than-life vision of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj emerges, with a halo of soft light behind his head. The Maharaj is in a calm, meditative stance, with his hand extended forward in a blessing mudra. The ground beneath the devotee is made of intricate, glowing gold patterns. The video begins with a slow pan and then a gentle zoom, as if revealing a sacred moment. Retro Photo Prompt For Men : मुलींनी खूप AI फोटो बनवले! आता मुलांची बारी..Retro स्टाइल फोटो बनवा एका क्लिकवर...'हे' घ्या 10 प्रॉम्प्ट.स्टेप 2 फोटोला मिनिएचर बनवागुगल जेमिनी उघडा,क्रिएट इमेजेस हा पर्याय निवडा. फोटो अपलोड करा, प्रॉम्प्ट पेस्ट करा आणि सेंड दाबा. काही सेकंदात डाउनलोड करा.स्टेप 3 व्हिडिओ तयार करानवीन चॅट सुरू करा, 'जनरेट व्हिडिओज विथ व्हिओ' हा पर्याय निवडा. मिनिएचर इमेज अपलोड करा, व्हिडिओ प्रॉम्प्ट द्या. काही मिनिटांत डाउनलोड करून शेअर करा.Retro स्टाईल फोटो बनवण्यासाठी 5 नवे प्रॉम्प्ट..! वापरा एका क्लिकवर.आणखी काही प्रॉम्प्टPrompt 1A 1/7 scale, realistic human figurine of an Indian woman, standing in a natural pose, placed in a real computer desk environment. The figurine has a round, transparent acrylic base and is free of any text. The computer screen in the background displays a 3D modeling process of this exact figurine, showing its wireframe or rendered model. Next to the screen is a premium, high-quality packaging box for the figurine, featuring original artwork with two-dimensional flat illustrations of the same Indian woman character. The overall scene is photorealistic, with accurate lighting and textures that highlight the realistic details of the figurine and its surroundings. look as realistic image, hyper realistic women..Prompt 2"A woman with light brown hair is intensely focused on painting a miniature figurine, which is a perfect replica of herself, also dressed in a purple jumpsuit, seated on a futuristic base. The woman wears a purple jumpsuit and is positioned at a well-lit desk. Behind her, a large, brightly lit display case showcases a diverse collection of action figures, all meticulously arranged. The scene is illuminated by bright, natural light coming from a nearby window, casting soft shadows and highlighting the intricate details of both the woman and the figurine.".Prompt: 3"A photorealistic 3D render of a male digital artist in his late 20s or early 30s, with short dark hair and a beard, smiling and holding a meticulously detailed, small-scale action figure of himself. He is seated at a wooden desk with a large computer monitor displaying a 3D modeling software interface, specifically showing a detailed 3D bust of his own face. The desk is cluttered with various crafting tools, paints, small plastic parts, and other hobby supplies. To his right, on the desk, there is a retail packaging box for the 'Creator's Legacy' action figure, featuring his likeness. The room is well-lit with natural light coming from a window in the background, showing a blurred outdoor scene. The artist is wearing a dark button-up shirt and dark trousers. The overall style should emphasize intricate detail, realistic textures, and soft, natural lighting, similar to high-end product photography.".Prompt: 4"A photorealistic 3D render of a young couple standing closely together in a digital artist's workspace. The woman, with dark hair tied back, is wearing a vibrant, patterned pink salwar kameez with a matching dupatta draped over her shoulder, consistent with traditional South Asian attire. The man, with dark curly hair and a beard, is wearing a dark blue collared shirt with rolled-up sleeves, dark trousers, and dark sandals, with a small black cross-body bag slung over his shoulder. Both are smiling and looking at each other. They are standing on a clear, round display base. In the background, a large computer monitor displays a 3D modeling software interface, showing wireframe models of the couple in similar poses and attire. To their right, on the desk, is a tall, elegant retail packaging box titled 'ETERNAL DUO' and 'LOVE IN THE COSMOS,' featuring an illustrated version of the couple. The desk is neat, with a laptop, keyboard, and a coffee mug visible. The lighting is soft and ambient, highlighting the textures of their clothing and the digital art elements. The scene should convey a sense of modern digital creation mixed with personal connection." .Prompt: 5"A photorealistic 3D render. Two Indian women with similar features in a brightly lit room. The first woman stands behind a polished wooden desk, wearing a fuchsia tiered dress with a square neckline and puffed sleeves, looking down. The second woman, a miniature version, sits on the desk in an identical fuchsia tiered dress, holding a fine detailing tool, interacting with a 3D-printed statue of herself, also in a matching fuchsia dress, on a clear stand. Behind them, floor-to-ceiling glass shelves are packed with colorful, boxed action figures and pop culture collectibles. Bright, natural light. Emphasize intricate detail, vibrant colors, and a playful, creative atmosphere.".Prompt: 6"A crisp, well-lit image featuring a 3D model product setup on a computer desk. In the foreground, a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of an elegant woman with a similar face structure stands on a clear round acrylic base. The figurine is dressed in a classic off-the-shoulder black gown, similar to a cocktail dress, paired with long black opera gloves, and subtle diamond-like jewelry, mirroring the sophisticated pose and expression of the live model. The woman herself, with sleek, dark, wavy hair, stands behind and slightly to the left of the figurine, also wearing an identical off-the-shoulder black gown with black opera gloves and elegant jewelry, striking a refined pose, looking confidently to her side. 