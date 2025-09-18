विज्ञान-तंत्र

Gemini Photo Prompt : तुमच्या आवडत्या हिरो-हिरोईनसोबत फोटो सेल्फी बनवा एका क्लिकवर..

Nano banana bollywood tollywood actors selfie making prompts : गुगल जेमिनीवर तुमच्या आवडत्या अभिनेता-अभिनेत्रीसोबतचे फोटो सेल्फी बनवण्यासाठीचे 10 प्रॉम्प्ट
gemini ai celebrity selfie prompt

Create Your Celebrity Selfie with Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Tool

esakal

Saisimran Ghashi
Updated on

सोशल मीडियावर सध्या गुगल जेमिनी एआयच्या फोटो एडिटिंग प्रॉम्प्ट्सनी धुमाकूळ घातला आहे. शाहरुख खान, सलमान खान यांसारख्या सुपरस्टार्ससोबत फोटो काढण्याचे स्वप्न आता जेमिनी एआयच्या नॅनो क्रिएशन टूलमुळे प्रत्यक्षात उतरत आहे. हे तंत्रज्ञान तुम्हाला तुमच्या आवडत्या सेलिब्रिटींसोबत आकर्षक सेल्फी तयार करण्याची सुविधा देते.

