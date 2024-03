ISRO Pushpak Viman : इस्रोच्या 'पुष्पक' विमानाने रचला इतिहास! भारताच्या पहिल्या रीयूजेबल लाँच व्हीकलची चाचणी यशस्वी

ISRO has achieved a major milestone in the area of Reusable launch vehicle (RLV) technology, through the RLV LEX-02 landing experiment, the second of the series, conducted at Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga in Karnataka this morning at 7:10 am. Pushpak (RLV-TD), the… pic.twitter.com/HyCIbXZPwO