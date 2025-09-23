Google Gemini Garba Trend: नवरात्रीसाठी गरबा आणि दांडिया लूक तयार करण्यासाठी बेस्ट प्रॉम्प्ट जाणून घ्या

Gemini Garba Trend: सोशल मीडियावर गेल्या काही दिवसांपासून नवीन ट्रेंड सुरु आहेत. घिबली ट्रेंड नंतर आता गुगल जेमिनी एआयने धुमाकूळ घातला आहे. नॅनो बनाना हा ट्रेंड सुरु असतानाच नवरात्री उत्सवाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर गुगल जेमिनी एआय वापरून साधे फोटोचे रूपांतर नवीन आणि हटके स्टाईलमध्ये होत आहे. .गुगल जेमिनीचे एआय फीचर, नॅनो बनाना, यामुळे व्हायरल फोटोची लाट उसळली आहे. तर आता अल्ट्रा-रिअलिस्टिक 4D असे फोटो तयार करण्यासाठी हे टूल आता वापरकर्त्यांना नवरात्रीचे गरबा लूक तयार केले जात आहे..लग्नाची अनोखी परंपरा, 'येथे' मुलगी मुलाआधी खंजीरसोबत लग्न करते, कारण....सोशल मीडियावर सध्या मुली अनेक फोटो पोस्ट करत आहेत. ज्यामध्ये तरुणी घाघरा चोळीत हाती दांडिया धरून बॉलीवूड चित्रपटासारखे पोज देत आहेत. इतकेच नव्हे तर तरुण देखील हा ट्रेंड फॉलो करत आहेत. तुम्हालाही या ट्रेंडचे फोटो तयार करायचे असल्यास यासाठी लागणार प्रॉम्प्ट आणि प्रक्रिया याबाबत जाणून घ्या..प्रक्रिया काय?व्हायरल ट्रेंडसाठी सर्वात आधी गुगल प्ले स्टोअर किंवा अॅपल अॅप स्टोअरवरून जेमिनी अॅप डाउनलोड करा. त्यानंतर गुगल अकाउंट वापरून साइन इन करा. यानंतर अधिक (+) च्या चिन्हावर क्लिक करून स्वतःचे फोटो अपलोड करा आणि एक प्रॉम्प्ट एंटर करा. यानंतर सेंड बटणावर क्लिक करून जेमिनी तुमचा फोटो तयार करेल. त्यानंतर तुम्ही तो डाउनलोड आणि शेअर करू शकता..नवरात्रच्या मुहूर्तावर मुंबईतील 'या' प्रसिद्ध देवी मंदिरांना अवश्य भेट द्या! .गरबा एआय प्रॉम्प्टप्रॉम्प्ट १ : Create a 4K HD realistic Garba portrait. Outfit should be black, red, and white lehenga with heavy mirror-work and a bright red dupatta. Add jewellery and a nose ring. Background should be a warm retro wall with golden side light and retro film grain..प्रॉम्प्ट २ : Create a 4K HD Garba dance scene. Girl should be mid-twirl in a flowing ghaghra choli, holding dandiya sticks in both hands. Add golden-hour sunlight and retro 90s film grain for a dramatic cinematic still..प्रॉम्प्ट ३ : Convert this photo into a vintage Navratri poster. Dress the girl in a vibrant ghaghra choli with embroidery, style with oxidised jewellery, and add warm golden sunlight on her face. Keep background plain, retro-textured with subtle film grain for cinematic effect..सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.