विज्ञान-तंत्र

Google Gemini Garba Trend: नवरात्रीसाठी गरबा आणि दांडिया लूक तयार करण्यासाठी बेस्ट प्रॉम्प्ट जाणून घ्या

Social Media AI Trend: नवरात्री उत्सवानिमित्त गुगल जेमिनी एआयद्वारे साध्या फोटोचे रूपांतर गरबा आणि दांडिया लूकमध्ये होत आहे. यासाठी लागणाऱ्या एआय प्रॉम्प्ट बद्दल जाणून घ्या.
Google Gemini Garba Trend

Google Gemini Garba Trend

ESakal

Mansi Khambe
Updated on

Gemini Garba Trend: सोशल मीडियावर गेल्या काही दिवसांपासून नवीन ट्रेंड सुरु आहेत. घिबली ट्रेंड नंतर आता गुगल जेमिनी एआयने धुमाकूळ घातला आहे. नॅनो बनाना हा ट्रेंड सुरु असतानाच नवरात्री उत्सवाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर गुगल जेमिनी एआय वापरून साधे फोटोचे रूपांतर नवीन आणि हटके स्टाईलमध्ये होत आहे.

Loading content, please wait...
Social Media
viral
trend
viral video
Viral social media trends

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com