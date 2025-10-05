विज्ञान-तंत्र

दिवाळीत Invitation Cards बनवायचयं? तर Google Geminiचे 'हे' प्रॉम्प्ट वापरा

Google Gemini Diwali Invitation: गुगल जेमिनीद्वारे दिवाळीनिमित्त शुभेच्छा तसेच फराळासाठी आमंत्रण देण्यासाठी निमंत्रण पत्रिका तयार करायचे आहे. तर आता यासाठी Google Gemini मदत करू शकणार आहे.
Google Gemini Diwali Invitation

Google Gemini Diwali Invitation

ESakal

Mansi Khambe
Updated on

गेल्या काही दिवसांपासून Google Gemini द्वारे नॅनो बनाना ट्रेंड, व्हिंटेज साडी एआय तर नवरात्रीनिमित्त एका साध्या फोटोचे रूपांतर एका गरबा लूकमध्ये तयार केले जात आहे. ज्यामध्ये तरुणी घाघरा चोळीत हातात दांडिया धरून बॉलीवूड चित्रपटासारखे पोज देत आहेत. इतकेच नव्हे तर दिवाळीनिमित्त देखील आकर्षक एआय पोर्ट्रेट तयार केले जात आहेत.

Loading content, please wait...
Diwali Festival
Science and Technology
Diwali
Google Gemini
Google Gemini AI
AI and Creativity

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com