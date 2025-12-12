तुमचा फोटोही सेलिब्रिटीसारखा दिसेल! अक्षय खन्ना लूकसाठी टॉप 5 AI Prompts

धुरंदर चित्रपटाची सध्या जोरदार चर्चा सुरु आहे. अभिनेता रणवीर सिंह या चित्रपटात मुख्य भूमिकेत आहे, तर अक्षय खन्ना खलनायकाच्या भूमिकेत आहे. पण रणवीर पेक्षा अक्षय खन्नाच्या अभिनयाने सर्वांचं लक्ष वेधलं आहे. फासला गाण्यावरील अक्षय खन्नाच्या एन्ट्री साँगने सोशल मीडियावर धुमाकूळ घातला आहे. प्रत्येकाच्या स्टेटसवर त्यांच्या डान्सचा व्हिडीओ बघायला मिळतो आहे. अक्षय खन्ना या सिनेमात खलनायिकेच्या भूमिकेत आहे. तो या सिनेमात रेहमान डकैतचं पात्र साकारतो आहे. यात तो पाकिस्तानी दहशतवादी दाखवला आहे. तरीही प्रेक्षकांना त्याचा हटके अंदाज प्रचंड आवडला आहे. धुरंधरमधील त्यांच्या एन्ट्री डान्सने सगळ्यांना वेडं करुन सोडलंय. सध्या त्यांची सिनेमातील स्टेप्स सोशल मीडियावर ट्रेण्डवर आहे..या एन्ट्री डान्सचं वैशिष्ट्य म्हणजे हा डान्स स्क्रिप्टेड नाही. त्याने शुटींगदरम्यान स्वत:हून तो डान्स केला आहे. याच डान्स स्टेप सध्या प्रेक्षकांना भावत आहेत. 'अक्षयनं शूटिंगदरम्यान बहुतेक टेप्स स्वत:हून केल्या होत्या. ज्यामुळे ते एकदम फ्रेंडली वाटलं, आणि ते प्रेक्षकांना प्रचंड आवडलं.' अशी प्रतिक्रिया अक्षयचे सहकलाकार दानिश पांडोर यांनी दिली आहे.विशेष म्हणजे हा डान्स व्हायरल झाल्यानंतर प्रत्येक जण एआय प्रॉम्पट वापरून अक्षय खन्ना सारखा स्वत:चा फोटो तयार करतो आहे. तुम्हालाही असे फोटो तयार करायचे असतील तर खालील गुगल जेमिनीवर खालील प्रॉम्प्ट वापरून तुम्ही अक्षय खन्ना स्टाईल फोटो तयार करू शकता..Restore Old Photos AI Prompt: जुन्या फोटोंना द्या नवा जीव, एकाच क्लिकमध्ये मिळवा जबरदस्त रिजल्ट.Prompt 1''A charismatic, young man with dark,slicked-black hair and gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses. He is wearing a stylish black suit jacket over a black traditional tunic (shalwar kameez). He has a slightly smirking or confident expression and is gesturing outwards with both open palms in a ‘what can you do? pose. He is standing in a dusty, desolate desert or mountainous terrain. luxury SUV is parked behind him. The background is dusty with soft cloudy skies and muted beige tones. Cinematic lighting shallow depth of field realistic photography, 4K ultra-detailed moody Bollywood movie scene dramatic atmosphere professional color grading. Preserve Face 100% I want 100% same face as in the reference image no alteration''.Prompt 2 : Dhurandhar Akshaye Khanna Gemini Prompt''A dramatic half-shot close-up of a charismatic man captured in a subtle dance gesture, bowing his head slightly forward with a soft smile while raising one hand gracefully in front of him, as if performing a respectful, stylish dance move. His face must match the reference exactly — same hairstyle with slightly messy, wavy strands falling over the forehead, same black aviator sunglasses tilted slightly downward, same confident expression.Main Subject (Same Look): — Black traditional outfit: black kurta, black salwar, black long coat — Coat fabric catching warm indoor light — Sunglasses angled down so eyes are partly visible — Soft smile with confident attitude — Hair messy, swept back with natural texture — Dance-like hand gesture: palm facing outward, fingers slightly relaxed — Slight bow of head, showing elegance + swagPose (Half-Shot Dance Pose): — Framed from chest to top of head — Body slightly leaning forward — One hand raised near face in a dance mudra — Subtle shoulder movement, lively posture — Expression: stylish, smooth, charismatic dancer vibe — Perfectly timed gesture, mid-motionGuard (Same as Reference): — Positioned behind him, slightly blurred for depth — Wearing brown kurta, long hair, beard, sunglasses — Supportive presence, maintaining background realism — Should remain in same alignment as referenceBackground (Same Indoor Desert House): — Mud-textured walls with natural imperfections — Warm golden light leaking from overhead cloth canopy — Indoor corridor of an old rustic desert house — Strong light patterns falling on subject and wall — Soft shadows enhancing depth and mood — Warm, earthy tonesLighting Style: — High contrast, golden desert sunlight filtered through fabric — Highlights on sunglasses, hair, and raised hand — Warm orange glow around face — Soft shadow beneath chin — DSLR-quality sharpness + natural cinematic tonesCamera Style: — Full-frame DSLR — 50mm lens — Tight half-shot crop — Shallow depth of field (sharp on subject, blurred guard & background) — Realistic skin texture, zero AI look — Cinematic color grade (warm desert tones)Mood & Vibe: — Royal, classy, desert-leader charisma — Stylish dance gesture with respect + swag — Confident, elegant, powerful personality{ Keep the face same 100% as reference image uploaded } Replace the face with my real face with 100% accuracy, matching lighting, angle, shadows, skin texture, and expression''.Prompt 3: Rehman Dakait Photo Editing Prompt Dhurandhar Movie''A cinematic half-body shot of a charismatic man inside a rustic desert-house corridor, captured mid-movement as he spreads both arms wide in a joyful, welcoming, dancing-like gesture. His face must match the reference exactly — same hairstyle (messy, wind-styled), same confident smile, rectangle black sunglasses reflecting warm indoor sunlight. He is wearing a black tailored blazer over a traditional black kurta, with a long black stole draped around his neck. His hair black , swept back with a slightly windswept texture. Slim rectangular sunglasses with black lenses,, and a long flowing black coat that moves naturally as he gestures.Pose (Dance / Open-Arms Pose): — Half-shot from waist upward — Arms stretched wide as if dancing or greeting — Shoulders relaxed, slight forward lean — Lively smile on face — Natural motion in coat fabric — Light hitting sunglasses at an angle — Confident, energetic, dominant desert-leader vibeGuards (Same as Reference): — One older guard with a large dark turban, big white beard, layered necklaces — One guard with long hair, beard, brown kurta, and sunglasses — Both walking behind him, slightly out of focus but clearly visible — Supportive, loyal bodyguard lookBackground (Exact Same Feel): Inside a narrow desert-style mud house corridor Rough textured clay/mud walls Overhead wooden beams covered with golden/yellow cloth strips Sunlight filtering through fabric gaps, casting dramatic patterns Warm tones, sharp contrast shadows Authentic Middle-East desert village aestheticLighting: Golden warm sunlight mixing with indoor shade Sun rays create moving shadow patterns on the man and walls High-contrast, cinematic, natural highlights on face and arms Strong texture/detail preservationCamera Style: DSLR full-frame 50–85mm lens Shallow depth of field focusing on main subject Background slightly blurred Cinematic warm color grading Zero AI look — extremely realisticMood & Vibe: Energetic arrival, dance-like swagger, confident leader greeting his people Power combined with charm Desert-warrior meets Bollywood-style hero entry{ Keep the face same 100% as reference image uploaded } Replace the face with my real face with 100% accuracy, matching lighting, angle, shadows, skin texture, and expression.''.Gemini AI : जेमिनी नॅनोवर बनवा हाताने काढलेले डूडल आर्ट पोर्टेट, हे घ्या बेस्ट AI फोटो एडिटिंग प्रॉम्प्ट.Prompt 4 :''A dramatic half-body cinematic shot of a powerful man walking forward inside a rustic desert-style house. His face must match the reference exactly — same hairstyle (slicked back with loose strands), stern confident expression, and the same dark aviator sunglasses reflecting warm sunlight. He is wearing an all-black traditional outfit: black kurta, black salwar, and a long black coat draped elegantly, moving slightly as he walks. Strong “mafia leader entering the scene” attitude.Pose & Framing (Same as Image): — Half-body shot from the waist upward — Man walking confidently toward the camera — Shoulders slightly forward, arms naturally swinging — Jaw tight, intense expression — Slight motion blur on hands for realism — Camera angle at chest level, capturing dominanceBackground (Same as Reference): Inside an old desert-house corridor made with mud/clay walls. Upar beige–yellow fabric sheets woven across wooden beams create dramatic patterned sunlight on the walls and subjects. Warm golden indoor lighting with sharp contrast shadows. Narrow walkway with textured rustic walls on both sides.Guards (Same as Reference): Two men walking behind him: — One older man with a large turban, white beard, layered ethnic jewelry — Second man with stubble, wearing sunglasses Both slightly out of focus but clearly visible, matching placement and spacing.Lighting: Golden, harsh desert sunlight filtering through fabric roof, creating broken patterns of light and shadow on the man’s face, coat, and walls. High contrast, textured, cinematic.Camera Style: DSLR 50mm lens, shallow depth of field Subject in perfect focus, background soft Natural grain, cinematic color grading No AI look — pure realism.Mood / Vibe: Powerful entry, desert gangster aura, leader walking out of the shadows with loyal guards behind him. Bold, intimidating, commanding presence.{ Keep the face same 100% as reference image uploaded } Replace the face with my real face with 100% accuracy, matching lighting, angle, shadows, skin texture, and expression''.Prompt 5 :''Ultra-cinematic half-shot portrait of a confident man walking forward in a narrow rustic desert alleyway, He is wearing a black tailored blazer over a traditional black kurta, with a long black stole draped around his neck. His hair black , swept back with a slightly windswept texture. Slim rectangular sunglasses with black lenses., styled exactly like the reference image. The face must match the reference 100%—same expression, same hairstyle, same jawline, same attitude. He , slightly tilting his head with a serious, powerful expression.Behind him, two men walk slightly out of focus—one older man with a large black turban and white beard, wearing layered ethnic clothing with necklaces; the second man younger, wearing sunglasses and a dark outfit. Their faces remain visible but subtly blurred to maintain depth of field.Pose Details: — Half-shot (waist to head) — Man in front walking confidently with shoulders squared — Hands swinging naturally in stride — Slight jaw tension, attitude expression — Sunglasses reflecting warm sunlightBackground: Rustic desert village corridor with textured clay walls, wooden beams, and golden fabric sheets overhead, letting warm sunlight filter through in streaks. Dusty, historic atmosphere, identical to reference.Lighting: Warm golden sunlight pouring through fabric roof, creating dramatic shadow patterns on clothes and face. High-contrast cinematic tones, deep shadows, warm highlights.Camera Style: DSLR 85mm lens, shallow depth of field, crisp focus on main subject, background, cinematic color grading.Mood: Powerful entry, mafia-style attitude, heroic walk, intense presence.{ Keep the face same 100% as reference image uploaded } Replace the face with my real face with 100% accuracy, matching lighting, angle, shadows, skin texture, and expression.''.Prompt 6 :''Ultra-cinematic half-shot portrait of a confident man walking forward in a narrow rustic desert alleyway, He is wearing a black tailored blazer over a traditional black kurta, with a long black stole draped around his neck. His hair black , swept back with a slightly windswept texture. Slim rectangular sunglasses with black lenses., styled exactly like the reference image. The face must match the reference 100%—same expression, same hairstyle, same jawline, same attitude. He , slightly tilting his head with a serious, powerful expression.Behind him, two men walk slightly out of focus—one older man with a large black turban and white beard, wearing layered ethnic clothing with necklaces; the second man younger, wearing sunglasses and a dark outfit. Their faces remain visible but subtly blurred to maintain depth of field.Pose Details: — Half-shot (waist to head) — Man in front walking confidently with shoulders squared — Hands swinging naturally in stride — Slight jaw tension, attitude expression — Sunglasses reflecting warm sunlightBackground: Rustic desert village corridor with textured clay walls, wooden beams, and golden fabric sheets overhead, letting warm sunlight filter through in streaks. Dusty, historic atmosphere, identical to reference.Lighting: Warm golden sunlight pouring through fabric roof, creating dramatic shadow patterns on clothes and face. High-contrast cinematic tones, deep shadows, warm highlights.Camera Style: DSLR 85mm lens, shallow depth of field, crisp focus on main subject, background, cinematic color grading.Mood: Powerful entry, mafia-style attitude, heroic walk, intense presence.{ Keep the face same 100% as reference image uploaded } Replace the face with my real face with 100% accuracy, matching lighting, angle, shadows, skin texture, and expression.''.सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.