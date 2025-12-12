तुमचा फोटोही सेलिब्रिटीसारखा दिसेल! अक्षय खन्ना लूकसाठी टॉप 5 AI Prompts

Trending News

Akshaye Khanna’s Entry Dance AI Prompts : धुरंदर चित्रपटात अक्षय खन्ना खलनायिकेच्या भूमिकेत आहे. तो या सिनेमात रेहमान डकैतचं पात्र साकारतो आहे. त्या फासला गाण्यावरील अक्षय खन्नाच्या एन्ट्री साँगने सोशल मीडियावर धुमाकूळ घातला आहे. AI चा वापर करून तुम्हीही त्याच्या लूक सारखा फोटो तयार करू शकता.
Shubham Banubakode
धुरंदर चित्रपटाची सध्या जोरदार चर्चा सुरु आहे. अभिनेता रणवीर सिंह या चित्रपटात मुख्य भूमिकेत आहे, तर अक्षय खन्ना खलनायकाच्या भूमिकेत आहे. पण रणवीर पेक्षा अक्षय खन्नाच्या अभिनयाने सर्वांचं लक्ष वेधलं आहे. फासला गाण्यावरील अक्षय खन्नाच्या एन्ट्री साँगने सोशल मीडियावर धुमाकूळ घातला आहे. प्रत्येकाच्या स्टेटसवर त्यांच्या डान्सचा व्हिडीओ बघायला मिळतो आहे.

अक्षय खन्ना या सिनेमात खलनायिकेच्या भूमिकेत आहे. तो या सिनेमात रेहमान डकैतचं पात्र साकारतो आहे. यात तो पाकिस्तानी दहशतवादी दाखवला आहे. तरीही प्रेक्षकांना त्याचा हटके अंदाज प्रचंड आवडला आहे. धुरंधरमधील त्यांच्या एन्ट्री डान्सने सगळ्यांना वेडं करुन सोडलंय. सध्या त्यांची सिनेमातील स्टेप्स सोशल मीडियावर ट्रेण्डवर आहे.

Akshaye Khanna

