व्हिडिओ | Videos

PM Modi Shivaji Park : बुरखा घातलेल्या महिलांना मोदींच्या सभेत नो एन्ट्री; व्हिडिओ पाहा!

PM Narendra Modi political speech at Shivaji park : त्या महिलांना मोदींच्या सभेत परवानगी का नाकारली?

मुंबई : विधानसभा निवडणुकीच्या प्रचारासाठी पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांची मुंबईतील शिवाजी पार्क येथे जाहीर सभा झाली. मात्र या सभेसाठी उपस्थित राहू इच्छिणाऱ्या काही महिलांना शिवाजी पार्कमध्ये प्रवेश नाकारण्यात आला. पाहा नेमके काय झाले!

PM Narendra Modi Election Rally at Shivaji Park Mumbai
Narendra Modi Speech: शिवाजी पार्कवर ‘बटेंगे तो कटेंगे’च्या घोषणा

Narendra Modi
Maharashtra Vidhansabha Elections
Mumbai
PM Modi live today
mumbai politics
PM Modi speech
Shivaji Park
Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha