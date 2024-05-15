व्हिडिओ | Videos

Loksabha Diary: मराठी माणूस मुंबईबाहेर जाण्यामागे कुणाचा हात?

एका बाजूला जो कोणी सत्तेत येईल किंबहुना सर्वच राजकीय पक्ष आपण मुंबईतील मराठी माणसाच्या पाठीशी ठामपणे उभे उभे आहोत असं म्हणतात तर दुसरीकडे मराठी माणूस दिवसेंदिवस मुंबईतून बाहेर फेकला जात असून यासाठी केवळ आणि केवळ राजकारणीच जबाबदार आहेत, अशा प्रकारच्या संताप व्यक्त करणाऱ्या प्रतिक्रिया मुंबईतील मराठी माणसाने सकाळशी बोलताना दिल्या. यावेळी मुंबईकर नेमकं काय म्हणाले ते पाहा...

