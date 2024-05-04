व्हिडिओ | Videos

MNS Leader Avinash Jadhav News: अविनाश जाधवांची दादागिरी, व्यापाऱ्याला मारहाण करताना सीसीटीव्हीत कैद

मनसे ठाणे जिल्हाध्यक्ष अविनाश जाधवांची दादागिरी सीसीटीव्हीत कैद झाली आहे. सोने व्यापारी सौमिल जैनला अविनाश जाधवांची मारहाण करताना दिसताहेत. व्यापारी शैलेश जैन यांच्या तक्रारीनंतर जाधवांवर खंडणी आणि मारहाणीचा गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

crime
mns
mns party
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com