Nilesh Lanke Uncut Speech: नगरमध्ये पवारांसमोर निलेश लंकेंचं जोरदार भाषण

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्षाचा रौप्य महोत्सवी सोहळा पवार गटानं नगरमध्ये आयोजित केला होता. या सोहळ्यात पवारांसमोर नगर दक्षिण लोकसभा मतदारसंघात जायंट किलर ठरलेल्या निलेश लंकेंनी जोरदार भाषण केलं. यावेळी त्यांचं भाषण ऐकून पवारही गालातल्या गालात हसताना दिसले. तरी लंकेंनी पवारांसमोर केलेलं जोरदार भाषण पाहा...

