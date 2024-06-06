व्हिडिओ | Videos

North West Mumbai: कीर्तीकरांच्या बाजूनं लागलेला निकाल वायकरांच्या बाजूनं कसा फिरला?

वायव्य मुंबई लोकसभा मतदारसंघातली लढत ही अत्यंत चुरशीची झाली. सुरुवातीला महाविकासआघाडीच्या अमोल कीर्तीकरांच्या बाजूनं लागलेला निकाल नंतर महायुतीच्या रवींद्र वायकरांच्या बाजूनं कसा फिरला? ते जाणून घेण्यासाठी व्हिडिओ पाहा...

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai News
Mumbai
Eknath Shinde
Loksabha Election
loksabha
Maharashtra Politics
mumbai politics
Loksabha Election 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com