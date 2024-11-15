व्हिडिओ | Videos

Pankaja Munde : ठाकरेंनंतर पंकजा मुंडेंचीही तपासली बॅग; व्हिडिओ पाहा

Pankaja Munde Bag Checking : भाजप नेत्या पंकजा मुंडे यांच्या बॅगांची तपासणी झाल्याचा व्हिडिओ समोर आला आहे

राज्यातील विधानसभा निवडणुकीचा प्रचार आता अखेरच्या टप्प्यात आला आहे. अशातच उद्धव ठाकरे यांच्या बॅगांची तपासणी सुरक्षा यंत्रणांनी केल्यानंतर राजकीय वर्तुळात धुराळा उडाला होता. भाजप नेत्या पंकजा मुंडे यांच्याही बॅगांची तपासणी झाल्याचा व्हिडिओ समोर आला आहे. धुळ्यातील शिंदखेडा येथे प्रचारापूर्वी ही तपासणी झाली.

Pankaja Munde Bag Checked
