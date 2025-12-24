व्हिडिओ | Videos

Pune News: Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar एकत्र आल्यानं Prashant Jagtap यांचा मोठा निर्णय | Sakal News

Pune Rashtravadi News: आगामी पुणे महापालिका निवडणुकीआधी राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसच्या दोन्ही गटांची गट्टी जुळली असतानाच पवारांचा एक निष्ठावंत कार्यकर्ता पक्ष सोडून बाहेर; नेमका कोण आहे हा नेता? त्यामागचं कारण काय? संपूर्ण राजकीय गणित समजून घ्या..

Prashant Jagtap: आगामी पुणे महापालिका निवडणुकीच्या दृष्टीनं दोन्ही राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसची गट्टी जमली आहे, पण असं असताना पवारांच्या एका निष्ठावंत कार्यकर्त्यानं त्यांची साथ सोडल्याची धक्कादायक माहिती समोर येत आहे. आता हा निष्ठावंत कोण? त्याची भूमिका काय? सगळं समजावून सांगते..

