Rahul Gandhi on Marriage: लग्न कधी करणार?, राहुल गांधींनी सांगून टाकलं...

रायबरेलीत राहुल गांधी भाषण करत असताना, समोर प्रेक्षकांमध्ये बसलेल्या एका मुलानं राहुल गांधींना लग्न कधी करणार? असा प्रश्न विचारल्यानं मंचावर हशा पिकला... त्या प्रश्नाचं उत्तर राहुल गांधी टाळत होते मात्र बहीण प्रियंका गांधी यांनी त्याचं लक्ष पुन्हा त्या प्रश्नाकडे वळवलं आणि मग राहुल गांधींनी त्यावर काय उत्तर दिलं, ते पाहा...

