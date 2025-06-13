व्हिडिओ | Videos

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: डोंबिवलीच्या रोशनी सोनघरेचा मृत्यू

Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: अहमदाबाद विमान दुर्घटनेत डोंबिवलीच्या रोशनी सोनघरे हिचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. ती २ वर्षांपूर्वीच एअर इंडियात रुजू झाली होती.

Roshani Songhare's Death in Air India Plane Crash: अहमदाबाद विमान दुर्घटनेत डोंबिवलीच्या रोशनी सोनघरे हिचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. ती २ वर्षांपूर्वीच एअर इंडियात रुजू झाली होती. 'लहानपणापासूनच रोशनीला एअर होस्टेस बनायचं होतं. १०*१० पासून सुरु केलेला प्रवास आता १ बीएचकेपर्यंत आलेला असं म्हणत रोशनीच्या मामानं आठवणी सांगितल्या.

