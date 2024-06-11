व्हिडिओ | Videos

Who is Suresh Gopi: अभिनेता ते नेता... केरळातील भाजपचे पहिले खासदार कोण? जाणून घ्या...

मोदी ३.० मंत्रिमंडळात केरळातील भाजपचे एकमेव खासदार सुरेश गोपी यांनी राज्यमंत्रिपदाची शपथ घेतली. पण शपथविधीच्या २४ तासाच्या आतच त्यांच्या राजीनाम्यासंदर्भात चर्चांना उधाण आलं. त्यानंतर सुरेश गोपी नेमकं काय म्हणाले? जाणून घेण्यासाठी व्हिडिओ पाहा...

