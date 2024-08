Fact Check : बांगलादेश संघातील हिंदू क्रिकेटपटू लिटन दासचं घर आंदोलकांनी खरंच पेटवलं का?

Who are the people, spreading this news that "Litton Das house is burnt"



Stop spreading false news !!



It is the house of MP of Narail-2

"Mashrafe Mortaza's".

He was also Ex - Bangladeshi Cricketer.



Stop this Hindu-Muslim politics !!

But we can also not deny the loss of lives… pic.twitter.com/8aXEXqtOcP